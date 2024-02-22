Reservation Policy

BOOKINGS: - All reservation times that are requested and accepted, are subject to approx. 25 min or less past your scheduled reservation time, before being seated upon your arrival. DEPOSITS: - A nominal deposit is required to hold a reservation for your party between 2-8 people. - Each deposit will be applied to your final bill, with any balance being returned to the original card used for the deposit. - Any reservations that are not paid within 24 hours from time of booking, will be automatically canceled. - Reservations made within 24 hours will not be subject to auto cancellation. - Deposits for reservations that are cancelled, prior to the time of the scheduled reservation are refundable. - Deposits for reservations that are cancelled, less than 24 hours before the time of the reservation, or if the parties are a No-Show, are Non-Refundable CHANGES: If your party size changes, we'll be happy to re-seat your party at an appropriate sized table. This may include moving rooms, moving type of table/s, etc. We appreciate your flexibility as we ensure every guest, in every party, has the opportunity for an optimal experience. Thank You! LATE/CANCELLATIONS: We respectfully request that you please contact us within 90 min of your reservation time, if you are going to be late, or have an occasion to cancel. Feel free to call us at 916.888.8800, or use the button below. (Please see "DEPOSITS" above). If you are late, beyond 15 minutes past your scheduled reservation, without notification, we cannot guarantee table placement. We will make every reasonable accommodation. LARGE PARTIES: - Parties over 6 will have an automatic 20% Gratuity included. - Parties above 8 are welcome, however a verbal booking and confirmation is required (so we may appropriately place and serve your party). - Contact us at: VsParadiseOldSac@gmail.com for Large Party inquiries (8 or more) Thank you for booking with us. We look forward to serving you and all of our valued guests.